Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 7.4% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. ADE LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $117.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,594. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

