Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,159 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,777. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
