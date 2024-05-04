Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Holdings Lifted by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,011,000 after acquiring an additional 44,291 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 262.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,189,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 237,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $85.25. 604,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,427. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $87.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

