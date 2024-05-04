Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Varex Imaging updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05 to $0.25 EPS.

Varex Imaging Stock Down 5.1 %

VREX opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

