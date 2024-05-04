Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.40

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.40 and traded as high as C$16.95. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$16.06, with a volume of 1,689,600 shares changing hands.

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.72.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$522.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$593.34 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.766147 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.10%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Michaleski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,400.00. In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 3,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.10 per share, with a total value of C$48,300.00. Also, Director Robert B. Michaleski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

