VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.91. VolitionRx shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 78,163 shares.

VolitionRx Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.59.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

