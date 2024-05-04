Warrior Met Coal’s (HCC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.80.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $66.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,044. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.