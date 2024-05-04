ZClassic Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $534,010.76 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00057648 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00036222 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

