1,250 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Acquired by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,297,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,198,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,466,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

RSPH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. 38,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,116. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.