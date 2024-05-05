1,795 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 254,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,703,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $123.54. 795,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

