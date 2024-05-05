21,884 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.3% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 27.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,323,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 287,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,390,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,324,000 after buying an additional 730,582 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,463,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,455,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

