35,509 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 288.9% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,914,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 24,922.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after purchasing an additional 564,744 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 551,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,608,000 after purchasing an additional 152,799 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,640,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 89,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.08. 735,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

