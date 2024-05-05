360 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,691,000 after buying an additional 244,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,299,000 after buying an additional 97,568 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,234,000 after acquiring an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,742,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,471 shares of company stock worth $35,970,816 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

