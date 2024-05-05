38,996 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Bought by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $29.05. 366,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,444. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $30.22.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

