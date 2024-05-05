7,158 Shares in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Acquired by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,158 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,058 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 93.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after buying an additional 555,271 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 79.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 452,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 270.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 292,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,049,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 272,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.19. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.06.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,490.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $531,394.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,060.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,490.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

