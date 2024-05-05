AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.5% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 857,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 78,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.79. 5,850,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,836. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 165.18%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.