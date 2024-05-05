AJOVista LLC Buys Shares of 3,763 REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get REV Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REVG. StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

REV Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE REVG traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 632,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.67. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

REV Group Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.