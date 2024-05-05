AJOVista LLC Invests $69,000 in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 79.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Miller Industries Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of MLR stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,011. The company has a market cap of $607.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

About Miller Industries

(Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.