AJOVista LLC Invests $71,000 in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HVT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.71. 146,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $463.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $210.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.06 million. Research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.