AJOVista LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commons Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $216,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,127.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,412 shares of company stock worth $1,342,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRDO

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.