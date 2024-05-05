AJOVista LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $439,113.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $432,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,172 shares of company stock worth $22,019,320 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 0.5 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 222,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,609. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.89. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

