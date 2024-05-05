AJOVista LLC Purchases Shares of 441 UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,941,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 107,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

UFPT stock traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.14. 73,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,985. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.09 and its 200-day moving average is $187.39. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $265.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFP Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $61,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $61,111.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $417,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,789.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,125 shares of company stock worth $6,511,420 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.