AJOVista LLC Purchases Shares of 6,682 Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Evolus by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 13.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 18.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Stock Up 0.6 %

EOLS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.30. 1,126,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,959. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.47. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $100,794.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 792,416 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,801.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $78,954.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $100,794.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 792,416 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,801.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,038 shares of company stock worth $674,232. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EOLS. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

