AJOVista LLC Takes $82,000 Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 250,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 53,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. 212,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,690. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $754.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.