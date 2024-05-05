AJOVista LLC Takes Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Price Performance

AMSC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 249,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,289. The company has a market cap of $410.99 million, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.97. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

