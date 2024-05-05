AJOVista LLC Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,102,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.44.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

