ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

ARKG stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. 4,481,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

