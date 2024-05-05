Ark Price Tops $0.83 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $149.05 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001503 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001034 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002942 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001280 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,624,286 coins and its circulating supply is 180,624,168 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

