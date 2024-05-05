ASD (ASD) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

ASD (ASD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. ASD has a market cap of $34.28 million and $2.59 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011580 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001535 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,903.95 or 0.99879967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012757 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05300074 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,176,937.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.