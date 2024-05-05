Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $19,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,037,000 after buying an additional 71,713 shares during the last quarter.

AVDE traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.12. 144,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

