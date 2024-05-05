Barclays Boosts Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $40.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,878,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,346,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth about $40,603,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.