Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of BELFB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 89,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,174. The company has a market capitalization of $740.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.71%.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 373.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

