Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Achieves $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00059562 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00036092 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000618 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

