Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $6.25 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Sysco makes up about 3.1% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sysco by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 41,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. 2,709,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,819. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average is $75.31.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

