Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $41,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.75. 1,977,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,444. The company has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.60 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

