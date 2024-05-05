CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stake Decreased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for 3.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in CGI by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CGI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GIB traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average is $106.89. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

