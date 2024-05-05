Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.
Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.
Civista Bancshares Price Performance
CIVB stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $223.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.79.
Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares
In other Civista Bancshares news, SVP Michael D. Mulford purchased 2,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
