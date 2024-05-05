Clearstead Trust LLC Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 449,310 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.52. 11,048,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,112,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

