Clearstead Trust LLC Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,399,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after buying an additional 247,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 457,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 136,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. 7,102,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,267. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

