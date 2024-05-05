Clearstead Trust LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,724,000 after acquiring an additional 166,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

NYSE:IR traded down $6.13 on Friday, hitting $86.72. 6,849,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

