Clearstead Trust LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,332,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,932. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.94. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

