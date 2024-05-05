Clearstead Trust LLC Purchases Shares of 2,618 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 37,211 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 35.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 22.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,082,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DG traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $137.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,535. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $221.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.83.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

