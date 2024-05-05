Clearstead Trust LLC Takes $341,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $8.22 on Friday, hitting $425.18. 1,917,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,015. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $422.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.93. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.