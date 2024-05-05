Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.67. 1,563,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,200. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.88, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,555.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,555.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,838 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,310,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,809,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.