Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $30,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,925,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

