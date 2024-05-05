Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 7,547 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,568 shares of company stock worth $5,459,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

