Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.81. 2,251,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,784. The firm has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

