Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 244.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

