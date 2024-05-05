Decred (DCR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.73 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $21.59 or 0.00033681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $346.23 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00090803 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00014716 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,037,641 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

