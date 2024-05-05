DEI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $142.98 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. DEI has a total market cap of $142.98 million and $2.17 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00127258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

